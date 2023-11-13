MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

