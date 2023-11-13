MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MMT opened at $4.28 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

