MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
MMT opened at $4.28 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
