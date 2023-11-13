Michael Urban Sells 1,500 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.6 %
SNX traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.73. 40,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
