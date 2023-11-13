Michael Urban Sells 1,500 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.6 %

SNX traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.73. 40,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,357,000 after purchasing an additional 703,875 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.