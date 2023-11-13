Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $28.61

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $29.72. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 9,146 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $296,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $296,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 533,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 196,279 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.