Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,183,000 after buying an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global Payments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after buying an additional 698,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,312,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.85.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

