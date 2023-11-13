Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after buying an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $123.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $137.80.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

