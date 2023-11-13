Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Motco grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $336.36 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

