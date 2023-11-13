Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PWR opened at $174.07 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $212.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average of $186.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

