Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,562,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ES opened at $53.80 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

