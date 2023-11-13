Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Shares of APTV opened at $75.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

