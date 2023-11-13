Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 57.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 19.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $98.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

