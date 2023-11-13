Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $77,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

