Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.11.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

