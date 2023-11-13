Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $11.73 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of State Street worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in State Street by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in State Street by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $67.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

