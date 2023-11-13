Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $12.61 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $68.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IR. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

