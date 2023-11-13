Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 550.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

