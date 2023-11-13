Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $453.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.42 and a 200-day moving average of $428.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $463.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.