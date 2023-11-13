Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $13.84 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,044.11 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,075.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,227.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,447.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

