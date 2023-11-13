Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $14.72 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $456.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.34 and its 200-day moving average is $422.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $492.33.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

