Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Block were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.