Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $17.42 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $392.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.49 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.60 and a 200-day moving average of $374.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

