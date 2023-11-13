Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 30.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,367,000 after buying an additional 1,446,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $95,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Datadog Stock Up 3.4 %

DDOG opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,986,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 68,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,986,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,702 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $1,800,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,586,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,060,671. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

