Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,072,684,000 after buying an additional 1,157,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

