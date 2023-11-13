Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $14.55 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $1,263,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 142.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 321.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $105.42 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.97.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

