Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $52.41 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.
