Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $198.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.50. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

