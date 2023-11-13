Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

Nutrien stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

