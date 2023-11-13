Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

NYSE:WCN opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $146.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

