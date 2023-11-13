Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $341.65 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.24 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

