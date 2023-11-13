Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 13,900 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $104.12 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $104.59. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

