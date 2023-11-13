Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $266,095,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 569,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $184.91 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

