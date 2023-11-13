Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 16,800 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $98.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.