Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 19,400 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

