Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,900 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 24.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.20.

Gartner Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $411.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.67. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $412.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $17,440,979.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $250,442.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,014 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,548 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

