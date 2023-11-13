Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 34,000 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

