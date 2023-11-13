Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.45 and its 200 day moving average is $146.18. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

