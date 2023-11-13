Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,300 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,242,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,024,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 783,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.9 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

