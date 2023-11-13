Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,900 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $132.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.31. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,904 shares of company stock worth $4,317,928. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

