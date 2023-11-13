Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 9,100 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

