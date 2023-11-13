Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes $12 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,173,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,904,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.19.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.29 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $1,531,177.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $449,070.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 193,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,206,961.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $1,531,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,805 shares of company stock worth $63,834,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

