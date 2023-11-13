Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $72.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

