Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

