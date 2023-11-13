Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,011. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.