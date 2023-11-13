Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

