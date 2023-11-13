Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $288.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

