Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 72,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $169.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.