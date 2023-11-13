Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $261.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.74. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $262.46.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

