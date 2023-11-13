Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CR. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of CR opened at $102.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $102.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

