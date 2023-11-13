Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

TT opened at $225.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $226.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

