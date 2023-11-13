Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,553,000 after buying an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,359,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after acquiring an additional 434,508 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.44. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

